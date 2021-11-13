Coachella Valley CIF Playoffs scores

Rancho Mirage 19 @ Ventura 35 F Twentynine Palms 28 @ Village Christian 24 F

Week 2 of high school football playoffs were underway Friday night and coincidentally we had two teams left standing.

Rancho Mirage traveled over 180 miles to play Ventura high school. The Rattlers fought hard and played with purpose on the road, but came up short.

35-19 the final from Ventura.

Back here up in the high desert, Twentynine Palms welcomed a quality Village Christian team.

But the Wildcats were all business.

Quarterback Luke Sidhu powered 29 Palms over Village Christian 28-24.

The last remaining football team playing in the Coachella Valley is 29 Palms. They move onto the semifinals against Jordan high school.