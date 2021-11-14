Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Buckeye police: 16-year-old boy found dead after a shooting

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say they are searching for a suspect after a shooting killed a teenager. Officers say shots were fired near a business where a large group of people were gathered around 2 a.m. Saturday. As officers arrived, multiple people began shooting and left the scene. Police say about 20 minutes later, there was a second shooting in the area and a 16-year-old boy was found dead with several gunshot wounds.  They say the suspect left the scene in a car before officers arrived, but police have a description from witnesses of the man and the vehicle he was driving. The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet and police say their investigation is ongoing.  

