Traffic collision closes Palm Springs roadway

Police shut down South Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs Monday morning between Calle San Raphael and Dinah Shore Drive due to a major traffic collision.

Firefighters and medics were called to the area shortly after 4:00 a.m.

KESQ News Channel 3 hadn't yet gotten any updates on the extent of any injuries, but the road was closed to all traffic and drivers were being detoured around the sight.

KESQ News Channel 3 has reached out to the police for more details and will bring you the latest information as we get updates.

