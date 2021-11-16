Brandini Toffee is hiring for the holidays

If you're looking for some extra cash for the holidays, Brandini Toffee is looking for some temporary help.

The company is hiring seasonal employees for the next 6 to 8 weeks, as they head into their busiest season of the year. “We're looking for somebody that's flexible,” said Brandini Toffee Co-Founder Brad Weimer, “we're looking for somebody that can stand on their feet for eight hours a day, keep busy. ”

Brandini has shops locally, but are currently hiring at their Rancho Mirage factory.

The company is also busy shipping their products worldwide.

“We're looking for people that are detail oriented, that can keep up with the pace. There's a lot of lifting in some of the production positions. There's a lot of volume, we're shipping up to 1000 packages a day in our shipping department," said Weimer.

All of the jobs are entry-level, but you do need to be fully vaccinated and have a food handler's card.

To find out how you can join the team, even past the holidays, tune into News Channel 3 at 5 p.m.