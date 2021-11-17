Immersive Modernism museum coming to Palm Springs

An immersive Modernish museum is coming soon to Palm Springs courtesy of the Jerry & Tracy Turco Foundation.

Tracy Turco announced on social media that they have closed on two buildings to serve as the home of the new museum. The Turcos own and designed some local hotels in recent years, including the Art Hotel, the Tiki Hotel, and the soon to open Cheetah Hotel & Deco Palm Hotel.

Their latest venture, a modernism museum, will be built at 370 & 380 N Palm Palm Canyon Drive.

Turco shared her plans for the museum include a roller rink, bowling alley, disco pizza spot!

"I will design an interior of mid century style with pop culture slice of life time capsule . You can get in the kitchen & throw on an apron for an Instagram photo! You can lay on the regency style bed and propose," Turco writes. "... The running exhibitions will feature the COLLECTORS & they get to showcase their passion for collecting kitsch , retro pieces , art memorabilia,beauty, Kitcchen , lunchboxes , Tupperware."

Turco adds that plans for the museum include theme parties and theme afternoon tea, possibly Palm Springs Animal Shelter events as the Turcos are donors.

"We came here to create a more magical place & personally I have always promoted artists and have been a patron of the arts since my days in nyc as a socialite . Coming to Palm springs with my husband has been such a blessing for us and our family and we wanted to create a space where all can come and feel the nostalgia," Turco writes.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the museum.