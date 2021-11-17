Skip to Content
Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey, PM says

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials say that an Israeli couple has been released by Turkey after being detained on suspicion of espionage. A statement by Israel’s prime minister and foreign minister said Thursday that the two were heading to Israel. The statement also expressed gratitude to the president and government of Turkey. The couple was arrested for espionage last week after reportedly taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul.

