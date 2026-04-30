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Weather

Warm & Breezy Late Week Before Cooler and Windier Returns Next Week

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Published 3:34 PM

Mostly sunny and warm across the Coachella Valley today with a few added high clouds moving into SoCal as a system passes to our south. That will also lead to a few breezy spots this afternoon and evening. Winds could gust up to 25-40mph at times, especially closer to the mountain slopes and typical wind-prone areas.

Warmer weather settles in just in time for the weekend, with highs climbing 5-10 degrees above normal Friday and Saturday and many valley spots pushing back into the mid to upper 90s.

By Sunday, we start to shift gears again as another system approaches, bringing cooler temperatures and increasing winds. Watch for temps to drop about 10 degrees from Sunday into Monday. Gusty west winds return early next week, along with a slight chance for some light showers. Right now those shower chances look reallyminimal — even west of the Valley, but I’ll keep my eye on things.

For us, the bigger impact looks to be the cooler, breezier conditions through Monday and Tuesday. Warmer, quieter weather returns by the middle to end of next week. By late next week we may even return back to the triple digits.

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Katie Boer

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