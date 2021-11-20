Dutch police arrest 7 amid unrest in The Hague

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police have arrested seven rioters in The Hague after youths set fires in streets and threw fireworks at officers. The unrest Saturday night came a day after police opened fire on protesters in Rotterdam amid what the port city’s mayor called “an orgy of violence” that broke out at a protest against coronavirus restrictions. Elsewhere in the Netherlands, two soccer matches in the top professional league had to be briefly halted after fans — banned from matches under a partial lockdown in force in the Netherlands for a week — broke into stadiums in the towns of Alkmaar and Almelo. Local media outlet Regio 15 reported that rioters threw bicycles, wooden pallets and motorized scooters on one of the fires.