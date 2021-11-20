Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:22 PM

Dutch police arrest 7 amid unrest in The Hague

By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police have arrested seven rioters in The Hague after youths set fires in streets and threw fireworks at officers. The unrest Saturday night came a day after police opened fire on protesters in Rotterdam amid what the port city’s mayor called “an orgy of violence” that broke out at a protest against coronavirus restrictions. Elsewhere in the Netherlands, two soccer matches in the top professional league had to be briefly halted after fans — banned from matches under a partial lockdown in force in the Netherlands for a week — broke into stadiums in the towns of Alkmaar and Almelo. Local media outlet Regio 15 reported that rioters threw bicycles, wooden pallets and motorized scooters on one of the fires.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content