Firefighters put out 3-alarm vegetation fire caused by off-road vehicle in Riverside

Firefighters contained a vegetation fire in Riverside on Sunday.

According to the Riverside Fire Department, the fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. near Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street, in the Arlanza neighborhood.

City of Riverside Fire Department

The three-alarm blaze was sparked by an off-road vehicle amid windy conditions that had already prompted a red flag warning.

The flames quickly spread to 16 acres as firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

An evacuation order was issued for the area where structures were threatened and horses nearby were endangered by the fire.

Battalion Chief Jeff Delaurie said there were no injuries and no damage to homes.

He added shortly after 3: 00 p.m. the fire's forward progress was stopped.

The department said on Twitter -- "Riverside City Fire units will remain on the scene through the night mopping up the fire."

