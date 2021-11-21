Spurs rally for 1st EPL win under Conte; stroll for Man City

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Tottenham has come from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 and earn a first win under Antonio Conte in the Premier League. Tottenham was booed off by its fans after going into halftime trailing 1-0 and having gone six straight halves of play in the league without a shot on target. Tottenham came out with much more intensity and delivered a second-half performance more in its new manager’s image as goals by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Sergio Reguilon secured a 2-1 win. Manchester City swept past Everton 3-0 in the other game to move back to second place and three points behind Chelsea.