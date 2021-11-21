SUV plows into Wisconsin Christmas parade; multiple injuries

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday. The Waukesha County executive and witnesses say multiple people are injured. Police in Waukesha are urging people to avoid the downtown area. A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It’s unclear how many people were injured. Police said they could not immediately provide details. Mayor Shawn Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he does not believe there is any current danger to the public.