Indio Senior Center pumpkin pie giveaway

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Indio Senior Center will be giving away free pies to those 55 years and older on Monday.

There will be 500 pumpkin pies expected to be given away to those who qualify.

The drive-thru giveaway will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Indio Senior Center, located at 45700 Aladdin Street.

"You know what that's what the holidays are all about right. So we want people to just uh feel like home," said Jim Curtis, ICS Community Services Manager. "They're pumpkin pies what better is that for Thanksgiving and the holidays that are coming up. You do not have to be a member of the senior center to grab a pie."

The pies will be given on a first come first serve basis.

Collecting these pies was a team effort among Friends of Indio Senior Center's non-profit arm, Bill Hearts Desert Insurance Agency, and Eduardo Garcia, among other local sponsors.

Other events around the Coachella Valley will help provide food this wee\k.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission said it will be hosting its meal service Wednesday and Thursday from 2 pm - 6 pm.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department will also be hosting a food service on Thursday at Guy J. Tedesco park starting at 10:30 am.