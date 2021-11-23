Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:02 AM
Published 8:42 AM

I-10 freeway traffic slow after collisions in Cabazon

Traffic was slow on Interstate 10 eastbound through Cabazon Tuesday morning following a series of traffic collisions.

The first was reported at 7:12 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol reported a driver of a truck that lost control and hit a right-hand side barrier.

Eastbound traffic lanes were slow for more than two miles, but were beginning to clear as of 9:00 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.

News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content