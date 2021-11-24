Arizona reports 4,064 additional COVID cases, 36 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported over 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 for the fifth time this month as virus-related hospitalizations continued to inch upward. The 4,064 additional cases and 36 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,252,000 cases and nearly 23,000 deaths. COVID-related hospitalizations are over half the Jan. 11 pandemic high, with 2,574 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday. Hospital leaders and public health officials on Tuesday pleaded for people to get vaccinated and take other precautions avoid spreading the coronavirus and not overwhelm the state’s health care system.