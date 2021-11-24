Eastbound I-10 freeway traffic slow in Indio toward Chiriaco Summit

Eastbound freeway traffic was backed up on Interstate 10 east of Indio Wednesday morning as a mix of commuters and Thanksgiving holiday travelers packed the already busy corridor.

There was no immediate word from the California Highway Patrol as to why traffic was slow and at a crawl from just east of Golf Center Parkway in Indio east toward the Chiriaco Summit.

AAA says the most congested Thanksgiving travel hours will be this afternoon through this evening.