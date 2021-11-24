Taylor’s 21 points sends Butler past DII Chaminade 84-51

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Ty Groce scored 18 and missed just one of nine attempts and Butler beat Division II-level Chaminade 84-51 at the Maui Invitational. The Bulldogs built a 9-0 lead and extended it to 18-2 before a 14-6 spurt capped by Tredyn Christensen’s dunk brought the Silverwords within 24-16 with 7:51 left before halftime. Jair Bolden buried a 3-pointer nearly a minute-and-a-half later for a 29-17 lead and Butler led by double digits the rest of the way. Kevin Kremer scored 12 points off the bench, Christensen 10 in reserve and Isaac Amaral-Artharee 10 for Chaminade.