Parking lot at Palm Springs Airport completely full

There is no more parking available at the Palm Springs International Airport.

The main parking lot and holiday overflow lot are completely full. Airport officials ask travelers flying out today or Friday to take alternate forms of transportation to the airport such as taxis or Uber/Lyft.

If travelers drive to the airport today there will be no parking available for them.

Officials said Thanksgiving has been one of the busiest periods for the airport.

"The airport has had a lot of growth from airlines this year which has led to record passenger numbers over the past five months and very high passenger volumes this holiday weekend," reads writes Daniel Meier, deputy director of aviation, marketing & air service for PSP.