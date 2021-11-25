Thanksgiving celebrations around Coachella Valley

Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks, celebrate with loved ones, and eat good food. These events around the Coachella Valley will be doing just that.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission will be serving breakfast from 6 am to 10 am. Starting at 2 pm it will then start serving dinner up until 6 pm. The rescue mission usually helps feed homeless encampments but today is opening up its doors to anyone who wishes to get a meal.

On Wednesday CVRM served about 700 Thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, it expects to serve at least 3,500 between its breakfast and dinner options.

On the menu for dinner is turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, and rolls.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department will be celebrating Thanksgiving with the public also. Foodservice will be held at Guy J. Tedesco Park located at 12800 W. Arroyo Dr in Desert Hot Springs. The food service will begin at 10:30 am.

If you're looking for something to do where you get active put on your running shoes and head on over to the Wild Turkey Trot on Palm Canyon Drive. It starts at 8:00 a.m. This is a 5k run that starts at Tahquitz Canyon on Palm Canyon Drive.

Runners are expected to head southbound on Palm Canyon to Ramon Rd, westbound to Belardo Rd. and then travel southbound on Belardo Rd. to the intersection of S. Palm Canyon and Belardo. The runners will then make a U-turn and run the same route in return. It will end at Tahquitz Canyon and Palm Canyon Drive.

Palm Canyon Drive between Amado Rd. and Ramon Rd. will be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tahquitz Canyon will be closed from Indian Canyon to the Rowan entrance from 6:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

The streets will be open as soon as possible. For further information contact the Palm Springs Marathon Runners at (760) 413-6508.