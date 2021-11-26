3 killed after fire destroys five Desert Shores homes

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire that took the lives of three people and destroyed multiple homes Friday afternoon in Desert Shores.

The fire happened within the Desert Shores Trailer Park near the Salton Sea in Imperial County.

It was initially reported at around 8:30 a.m. Friday with one mobile home engulfed in flames, Imperial County Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Malek said.

"During the overhaul of the incident, a total of three bodies were found and included an adult male and two juvenile victims," reads a post by the Imperial County Fire Department.

Neighbors told News Channel 3 / Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that the victims were a father and his teenage son and daughter.

The fire destroyed five mobile homes, leaving five families displaced. American Red Cross officials were at the scene assisting those families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Malek said. There were 14 firefighters and five engines on hand.





This is the second recent fire to destroy multiple homes at that mobile home park. Back in April, a fire damaged four trailers and other outdoor structures, according to our sister station, KYMA.