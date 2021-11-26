Poland says no new restrictions despite infection surge

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland isn’t planning any new lockdowns or other restrictions despite skyrocketing COVID-19 infections and deaths. Poland’s medical professionals are criticizing perceived government inaction that bucks a European trend to put limits on the unvaccinated. On Friday, the country recorded slightly over 420 COVID-19 related deaths, a day after registering nearly 500 deaths. Across Europe, governments are imposing new restrictions in hopes of putting the brakes on surging infections. The Polish government is urging citizens to get vaccinated and has made mask-wearing in public compulsory. Yet it appears to have little appetite for the kind of restrictions that have triggered protests and rioting elsewhere.