Visitors from all around the world spent their Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the desert.

Tourists flooded the streets of Palm Springs, with little to no parking in sight.

It's the first year back in full swing after the pandemic put a pause on holiday celebrations last year.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to hear from hotels and restaurants about how the increase of out-of-towners is affecting them.