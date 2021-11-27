Algerians hold local elections amid anger over rising prices

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerians are voting Saturday to elect their mayors and regional leaders amid widespread worry and frustration over rising prices for basic goods. The government is hoping the election confirms support for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who won election after nationwide pro-democracy protests and the army chief ousted his predecessor. But many Algerians see Tebboune’s leadership as only a cosmetic change and are deeply disillusioned by politics. Turnout appeared low at voting stations Saturday morning in Algiers. The government recently announced an end to subsidies on some basic goods, pushing up prices.