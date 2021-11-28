Expect higher prices for Christmas trees this year

Supply chain issues continue to affect almost every part of our lives and now, it is reaching our holiday traditions. So if you’re looking for the perfect natural Christmas tree, this is not the year to look for it last minute.

The American Christmas Tree Association said price increases and low supply are because of extreme weather in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, supply chain congestion, and shipping container shortages.

News Channel Three's Marian Bouchot went to a few different Christmas tree vendors in the valley. All of them said they were dealing with low supply and higher prices

The first stop: family-owned Aerni's Christmas Trees from Oregon. They have two locations in the valley. One in Palm Desert and one in Cathedral City.

“In Oregon, we had three days of temperatures between 115 and 117 degrees, and it affected about 85% of the trees," said Verlyn Aerni, owner of the Aerni Christmas Tree Farm. “When 80% to 85% of your trees are affected, and you're trying to get your numbers to bring to the retail, it's it's really hard.”

He said the price for his trees has gone up about $5 to $10 this year.



After Aerni's Christmas Tree Farm, Bouchot went to a couple of big-box retailers selling Christmas trees in the valley. Workers there told her they have less supply than before and the prices have increased between 10 and 30 dollars.



So if you’re looking for a natural Christmas tree, get yours sooner rather than later.

“Well, we did the best we can do and we only bring the trees that we want to sell," said Aerni.