Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

By DANICA KIRKA and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies’ pension funds. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died facing charges he sexually abused teenage girls. Now, after a life of both scandal and luxury, a U.S. trial will decide whether Maxwell’s next act will be serving decades in prison. Starting Monday, prosecutors in New York will argue that even as she was sipping cocktails with the likes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Maxwell was secretly abetting Epstein’s crimes with girls as young as 14.