Hiker rescue on Art Smith Trail off Highway 74 underway

A rescue is underway above Palm Desert as crews make access to an injured hiker on the Art Smith Trail

According to Cal Fire, just before 10:00 Tuesday morning, they got a call of a hiker in distress and possibly injured on the trail that is located near Highway 74 and Bighorn Drive. Cal fire says the hiker has some sort of injury and they have requested CHP assistance to airlift the patient off the trail. That rescue is currently underway.

Check back for updates.