Well-traveled roadrunner is back home after visit to Maine

FREEDOM, Maine (AP) — A roadrunner that traveled undetected from Nevada to Maine in a moving van is back in its home state. Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation center in Maine, said the roadrunner flew in a carrier from Boston to Las Vegas last week. From there, it was delivered to officials with the Nevada Department of Wildlife and returned to its old neighborhood. The bird was a blur in a video taken of it exiting its carrier and flitting away to freedom.