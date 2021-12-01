Firefighters Battle Flames That Engulf 1,500 Bales of Hay in Beaumont

Firefighters were working to contain a fire that burned 1,500 bales of hay in Beaumont today.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the commercial structure fire at 7:49 a.m. in the area of Vineland Street and Beaumont Avenue.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 20-foot hay stack fully involved in flames.

Beaumont Avenue between Cherry Valley Boulevard and Orchard Street as well as Vineland Street between Ralph Road and Avenida Miravilla were closed while fire crews worked to contain the blaze. Officials expected the closures to last until approximately 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.