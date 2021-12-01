Virginia House control in balance as vote recount begins

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the two outstanding vote recounts that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates is set to get underway. Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach are expected to take part in the secondary counting of ballots that was requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew. The freshman delegate currently represents the 85th House District. Askew and fellow Democratic Del. Martha Mugler of the 91st District requested recounts after certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed their GOP challengers ahead by razor-thin margins. Republicans have said they are confident their candidates’ leads will hold and they will take office in January with a 52-seat majority.