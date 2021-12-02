2-year-old boy battling cancer to get early Christmas surprise

At 2 years of age, Hudson Clark is fighting for his life after getting diagnosed with Leukemia in November.

He is receiving chemotherapy treatment at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, in Loma Linda.

A longtime family friend of the Clarks started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Hudson's medical expenses, which are anticipated to quickly add up.

Doctors told the Clark family that their son will need a minimum of two years of treatment.

A Chicago-based medical staffing firm, Medix, heard about Hudson's story and decided they wanted to help make the holidays special for the family.

The company is gifting the Clark family with Christmas presents and having their home decorated for the holidays.

Hudson's aunt, Brittney Peterson, is teaming up with Medix to surprise her family.

