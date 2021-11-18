Family of Xavier College Prep coach raising funds for toddler son’s cancer treatment

A Coachella Valley family is seeking the support of the community to help raise money for their young son's cancer treatment.

Brittney Peterson, who has been friends with the Clark family for 30 years, created a GoFundMe page to fundraise and raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Hudson Clark, who is almost 3-years-old, was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this week and has since started chemotherapy treatments.

Hudson Clark, battling childhood Leukemia

His family is asking for donations to "help them as they navigate through this devastating time," according to the GoFundMe page.

Peterson told News Channel 3 that Hudson's parents have done a lot for the community and now they need the community to come out and show whatever support they can in their time of need.

Hudson's father is Andrew Clark, the head baseball coach at Xavier College Prep in Palm Desert.

