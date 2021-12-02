Don’t let a porch pirate steal your holiday season

It's that time of year again where package thefts increase as people shop online for the holiday season.

With the purchase of online goods, more packages are being left at people's front doors. This means more people are being susceptible to falling victim to theft.

“They’re [porch pirates] going in with one thought. How can I take advantage of what is valuable to you, and they’re going to take it. I mean it’s like a big supermarket with no doors on it. They’re just going to take everything and there’s no checkout counter.” explained Ben Guitron from Indio Police Department.

According to a study published in July by a website called Finder, 14% of Americans said they've been victims of package theft in the last 12 months.

The Indio Police Department confirmed during the holiday months it usually receives an increased number of these kinds of theft reports.

You don't have to be a victim to porch pirates. You can take these preventative measures to ensure you get your deliveries as expected.