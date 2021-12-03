Gov. Newsom & acting Gov. Kounalakis issue statement on death of Detective Armando Cantu

Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued the following statement on the death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Armando Cantu:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Detective Armando Cantu. We send our deepest condolences to Detective Cantu’s family and friends, as well as those who served alongside him. Let us honor his service and never forget his dedication to protecting his community and our country.”

Detective Armando Cantu, 43, was pronounced dead on Nov. 18 after a battle with a "work-related illness," the department announced on Thursday.

There was no word on what the illness was.

We are very sad to announce the In the Line of Duty Death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Detective Armando Cantu. He passed away on November 18, 2021, from a work-related illness. Detective Cantu was a 14-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. pic.twitter.com/cGkm3MAssa — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 3, 2021

Cantu was a 14-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the Narcotics Division. He was assigned to several stations throughout his career and including the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station from 2015 to 2018.

Prior to joining the Sheriff's Department, Cantu was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife and an 8-year-old son.

In honor of Detective Cantu, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.