Where’s the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper

By THOMAS PEIPERT and BRITTANY PETERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren’t faring much better. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall. It’s also a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 days straight without snow. As enjoyable as the weather is, climate scientists warn that prolonged drought could threaten the region’s water supply. The scenario is playing out across the Rockies and the broader Western United States, which is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.