Firefighters contained a residential structure fire in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday.

CAL FIRE said firefighters responded to a single story home on 11500 Foxdale Drive where a fire was reported at 9:30 in the morning.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1467191487297294336

The flames were contained less than an hour later, but fire resources stayed at the scene for a few hours after to conduct extensive mop up.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.