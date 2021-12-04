More omicron detected as hospitals strain under virus surge

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

New York has announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing to eight the number of state cases linked to the new variant. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday said the cases appear to be unrelated. Seven of them have been found in New York City and one in Suffolk County. The number of people testing positive statewide each day for the coronavirus has doubled in the last 30 days, driven by the delta variant. Hochul in recent days has authorized the Health Department to limit elective surgeries at nearly full hospitals and deployed National Guard teams to help with staffing.