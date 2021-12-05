12th Annual “Spirit of Aloha” fundraiser at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City on Dec. 6

The Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City will hold its 12th annual "Spirit of Aloha" fundraiser on Monday evening.

The event will take place at Agua Caliente Casino on East Palm Canyon Drive. Tickets are on sale now and cost $150 each.

A silent auction is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by dinner and a live auction at 6:30 p.m.

The fundraiser will also offer cocktails and a show by Islander's Luau. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.bgcccity.org or call 760-770-4965.