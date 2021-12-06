Bills deficiencies exposed yet again in 14-10 loss to Pats

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The blustery elements and New England’s unrelenting running attack combined to expose the Bills’ deficiencies in Buffalo’s 14-10 loss. Buffalo can’t run the ball or stop the run consistently, and continues to be undone by self-inflicted mistakes. The Bills allowed 222 yards rushing and managed just 99 on the ground in losing for the fourth time in seven games. The loss dropped the Bills to 7-5, two wins behind the first-place Patriots in the AFC East.