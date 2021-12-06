One man killed in Cathedral City crash

One man was killed late Sunday night in a Cathedral City rollover traffic collision.

Police responded to 911 calls of a solo vehicle wreck in the area of Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road and Interstate 10 at 9:06 p.m.

They located a Dodge Charger that had gone off the road and rolled over.

The driver, an adult male, was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the crash's cause, and the investigation determined no other vehicles were involved.

The driver's identity was not immediately released pending notification of family.

North and southbound Date Palm Road was expected to reopen between Varner Road and Interstate 10 at 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Call the Cathedral City Police Department if you have any information on this traffic collision.