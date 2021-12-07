Explosion collapses building in southern France, 4 missing

PARIS (AP) — French firefighters are searching through rubble for four people feared buried in an explosion that collapsed a three-story apartment building on southern France’s Mediterranean coast. Authorities for the southern Var region said one person was pulled in critical condition from the building’s remains and three others required emergency medical treatment following the blast in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the coastal town of Sanary-sur-Mer. Var authorities said four people were feared buried under the giant pile of debris.