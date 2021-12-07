Hertl’s hat trick leads Sharks past Flames 5-3

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored his fourth career hat trick and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal barrage in the second period to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3. The Pacific Division-leading Flames broke out to a 3-1 lead early in the second before the Sharks responded with goals from Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture and Hertl to take the lead. Hertl sealed it with an empty-netter for his first hat trick since Jan. 22, 2019, against Washington. Dillon Dube, Johnny Gaudreau and Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames.