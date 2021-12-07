Student Athlete of the Week – Valeria Sanchez

"From when the first time I saw her to now, her level of play is just amazing," said Indio soccer head coach Mark Nicacio. "She’s a very good player."

Senior captain Valeria Sanchez has been at the front of the Indio girls soccer program for the past 2 years. She’s worked hard to be one of the best players on the team, but it wasn’t always easy.

"I started playing soccer about five years ago and I’ve always wanted to play since I was younger but I have asthma so my parents wouldn’t let me play when I was younger," said Valeria Sanchez. "But they allowed me to start playing and I realized I loved the sport."

And now soccer and Valeria can’t be separated. But this year is big. Her last year in Rahjah blue and red. Good players care about what happens on the field, but great players care about off the field and their teammates.

"She was on top of it and telling everybody, does anyone need help. She wants everyone to succeed and stay in the program and play. And like I said, there is so much that she does for me it’s unbelievable," said Nicacio.

"She’s a really good person," said Sierra Thompson. "She’s supportive and she is always there for all of her friends. She’s the type to have your back no matter what."

"I think it’s really important to show leadership not just on the field but with the group of girls we have here, even off the field. It’s about creating this bond and the idea of being a leader and what that really is about," said Sanchez.