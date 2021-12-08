Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama

REFORM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died in custody following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a fight involving officers in the jail where he was being held. Senior Alabama Trooper Reginal King told The Tuscaloosa News the former New Orleans Saints player died Monday at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama. Court records say that while being handcuffed, Foster fought against a Pickens County deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy’s nose and hand. Foster had an initial court appearance before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin, where the judge wrote he was “non-compliant and refused to respond to answer any questions” aside from demanding an attorney.