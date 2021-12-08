Golden Knights rally for 5-4 win, end Stars’ 7-game run

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had two goals and Max Pacioretty scored the winner as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 5-4. Vegas won its third in a row while bringing an abrupt end to Dallas’ seven-game win streak. Trailing by two goals in the third period, the Golden Knights used three unanswered scores and scoring at least five times for the fourth time in six games. Trailing the Stars 4-2, Michael Amadio made it a one-goal game with his second of the season, Stone punched home his second of the game, and Pacioretty netted the go-ahead goal with a little more than four minutes left.