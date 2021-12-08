Salzburg beats Sevilla, reaches last 16 in CL for 1st time

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Salzburg will be making its first appearance in the knockout stage of the Champions League after defeating 10-man Sevilla 1-0 to secure second place in Group G. Noah Okafor scored a 50th-minute winner for the Austrian team. Salzburg also would have advanced with a draw in the home match played without fans. Salzburg finished with 10 points, one behind group winner Lille. The French team defeated last-place Wolfsburg in the other match.