Child killed, 3 injured after California school bus crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a child is dead and three others injured after a car struck a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in Desert Hot Springs in Riverside County. Authorities tell KESQ-TV that a Cadillac rear-ended the bus, then went around it and hit four students who were walking home from a bus stop. One child was killed, two seriously injured and a fourth received minor injuries, the station said. The driver of the Cadillac also was injured.