Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has warned Russia that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbors such as Russia, which has amassed troops near the border with Ukraine. Baerbock spoke in Paris while making her first foreign trip a day after taking office. During a a joint news conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affair Jean-Yves Le Drian, she Germany also favors a Europe-wide decision on whether to support a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China.