Global media group says journalist imprisonments on rise

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Media freedom continues to be under attack across much of the world in 2021 with nine journalists killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan alone and 102 imprisoned in China. The International Federation of Journalists said Thursday that imprisonments were especially on the rise with 365 journalists behind bars compared to 235 last year. IFJ chief Anthony Bellanger said that “the world needs to wake up to the growing violations of journalists’ rights and media freedoms across the globe.” The report was released on the eve of Friday’s United Nations’ Human Rights Day.