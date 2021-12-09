Iran talks chair sees new ‘sense of purpose’ as talks resume

By KIYOKO METZLER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized. The talks’ chairman said Wednesday that he detected “a renewed sense of purpose.” Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany had urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation made numerous demands last week that other parties to the accord deemed unacceptable. The European Union diplomat chairing the talks said it is becoming “more imperative” with time to reach an agreement quickly.