Month-old baby dies in Florida turnpike accident

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A 1-month-old boy who was riding on his mother’s lap died when their car crashed on Florida’s Turnpike near Orlando and he was ejected. The Florida Highway Patrol the baby was riding on the lap of his 41-year-old mother on Thursday morning when his 38-year-old father did not stop and their car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Osceola County, south of Orlando. The boy was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The FHP said the woman was hospitalized in critical condition, while the man was in serious condition. The truck driver was not hurt. No names were released. Lt. Kim Montes said the family had just moved to Florida from Los Angeles.