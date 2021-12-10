Woman dies after being shot in possible road rage incident

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman shot in a possible road rage incident has died. Police said 38-year-old Stella Montes was found injured in a vehicle that had crashed into a roadside wall Thursday. A police statement said Montes reportedly “was shot by a person in another vehicle after a traffic altercation.” No description of a suspect or that person’s vehicle was immediately available. A woman who lives on the other side of the wall where the crash occurred told azfamily.com that she head eight to 10 shots and that the victim’s daughter was at the scene and believed it was road rage.